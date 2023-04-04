Double taxation between Azerbaijan, Japan abolished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Japan has been abolished, Trend reports.

This issue was included in today's agenda of the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The MPs discussed the draft law on approval of the Convention "On the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion in respect of income taxes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan."

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

In December 2023, Azerbaijan and Japan signed a convention on the elimination of double taxation.