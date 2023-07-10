Azerbaijan and Hungary to build aluminum beverage can production and filling factory (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. An aluminum beverage can production and filling factory will be built in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

A corresponding agreement was signed between Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

"The agreement on the joint activities was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC and the Hungarian Hell Energy company at the event held with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. According to the document, an aluminum beverage can production and filling factory will be built in Azerbaijan. The implementation of the project will contribute to the strengthening cooperation of between the business circles of our countries, the increase of local production and the provision of employment," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the investment agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC and the Hungarian Hell Energy company aimed at strengthening trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary on March 30, 2023.