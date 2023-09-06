Azerbaijan approves list of VAT-exempt imported fixed assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The list of fixed assets, the import of which is exempt from value added tax, has been approved, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a corresponding decision.

This decision also applies to fixed assets imported into the country before the date of application of this decision and placed in temporary storage in a special manner in accordance with the Customs Code.

This decision is valid as of January 1, 2023.

The list of fixed assets, the import of which is exempt from value-added tax, can be found at the link.