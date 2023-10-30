Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan looks to introduce new tax benefits

Economy Materials 30 October 2023 16:12 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijan envisages to introduce new tax benefits, as is stated in the draft law "On the state budget for 2024", Trend reports.

The revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 34.2 billion manat ($20.1 billion), expenditures - 36.8 billion manat, or $21.6 billion (including centralized revenues - 33.4 billion manat ($19.6 billion), local revenues - 773.1 million manat ($454.8 million), centralized expenditures - 35.9 billion manat ($21.1 billion), local expenditures - 35.9 trillion manat ($21.1 trillion).

