Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry weighs plying green tech in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Under the chairmanship of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, a regular meeting of the working group on coordination and monitoring in connection with the adoption of green technologies and energy efficiency requirements in Azerbaijani territory liberated from Armenian rule was held, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy.

The Minister, who launched the event with an introductory statement, stated that converting liberated regions into green energy zones is one of the primary directions of restoration work being carried out under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In addition, with Azerbaijan hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), the need to boost the use of renewable energy sources was underlined once more.

Following the agenda, a report from the Secretariat on measures implemented since the last meeting of the working group was heard. The works carried out in such directions as conducting relevant monitoring in the territories liberated from occupation, implementing heating systems, creating a demonstration pavilion for the green energy zone, and forming a normative and technical base for the application of technologies were discussed.

Representatives of special representative offices of the President of Azerbaijan, public law legal entity "Restoration, Construction, and Management Service," as well as Karabakh Revival Foundation and "Azeristiliktechizat" OJSC (state management in the heat supply sector) in the liberated territories took part in the meeting, along with state structures included in the working group.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel