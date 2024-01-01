Excise rates for cigarettes and alcoholic beverages increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. As of today, excise rates for cigarettes and alcoholic beverages have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Thus, the excise rate was increased from 43 manats to 45.5 manat per 1,000 cigarillos (thin cigars), and from 38.5 manat to 45.5 manat per 1,000 cigarettes and their substitutes.

The excise rate was 16 manat for every 1,000 units of products intended for inhalation without lighting or containing recovered tobacco.

Until now, the excise rate was 14 manat per 1,000 units of heated (vapor) tobacco and tobacco products.

The excise rate for single-use electronic cigarettes, hookahs and their substitutes has been increased from 0.25 manat to 2 manat.

The excise rate for a liter of potable alcohol (including undenatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol content of less than 80 percent), vodka, fortified beverages, fortified materials for beverages, liqueurs, and liqueur-vodka products, cognac, and cognac materials is increased from 4.0 to 4.8 manat.