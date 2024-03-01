Azerbaijan as host of COP29 got great chance to build upon success of COP28 - US ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan, as a host for COP29, has a fantastic opportunity to build on the momentum from COP28, said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held today in Baku.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is a clear demonstration that diversifying energy routes and ensuring energy security are fundamental to national security. Looking ahead, energy diversification and security will increasingly involve using a variety of energy sources. Azerbaijan, as a host for COP29, has a fantastic opportunity to build on the momentum from COP28, particularly in partnerships with oil and gas companies, which are vital for tackling issues like reducing methane emissions," he said.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.