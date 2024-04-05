Azerbaijan develops e-map for water resources assessment (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has produced an e-map to estimate Azerbaijan's water resources, Advisor to Chairman of the agency Asad Shirinov said this at the "Climate Change View from Space" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that e-water maps reflecting the hydro-geological-ameliorative condition of irrigated lands have been developed for territories of separate administrative districts of Azerbaijan, and an information service on the unified network has been established.

"The agency has developed an e-map to evaluate water resources, containing comprehensive details. In the last two years, 150 state-of-the-art water meters have been installed nationwide, with preparations ongoing for an additional 40 installations. The data gathered from these measurements will be seamlessly integrated into the "Electronic Water Management" information system in real-time," he said.

According to him, on the one hand, we are witnessing more and more severe floods, especially in the summer. On the other hand, prolonged droughts due to increased temperatures continue to strain our water resources greatly.

"These occurrences not only endanger agricultural endeavors but also directly impact food security, economic sectors, and the social welfare of the populace. Space observation stations and satellites play a vital role in monitoring sea levels, ice caps, and the increasing carbon footprint of human activities in our atmosphere, providing insights into Earth that would otherwise be inaccessible," he added.

To note, a new electronic platform, which consists of five sections in two languages, was launched to the public on 5 April. The information published here, based on Azersky satellite data, will contribute to raising awareness of climate change.

