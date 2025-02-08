bp comments on weather impact on oil & gas operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. bp continues to carry out its oil and gas operations both offshore and onshore in Azerbaijan as usual, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

“Our offshore platforms and other facilities are designed in accordance with the highest technical safety standards, taking into account all weather conditions.

In addition, BP and its partners have specialized health and safety procedures and regulations adapted to various weather conditions. We implement all necessary safety measures based on advance weather information and strictly adhere to them across all our offshore and onshore facilities. For example, during strong winds and other adverse weather conditions, restrictions are imposed on outdoor and high-altitude work on platforms and other facilities, and corresponding adjustments are made to work plans, etc.,” the company stated.