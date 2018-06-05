Over $1B to be invested in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks: deputy minister

Details added (first version published at 11:33)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Another $1.1 billion will be invested in industrial parks operating in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said in his speech at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum June 5.

Mammadov said $2.5 billion have been invested in industrial parks in Azerbaijan.

"Another $1.1 billion will be invested in industrial parks in the future," Mammadov said, adding that the projects implemented in industrial parks have created 11,000 new jobs.

The deputy minister also spoke about the successful implementation of the mechanism of investment promotion documents, the owners of which are exempt from paying many taxes and receive various preferences.

"To date, investment promotion documents have been issued within 276 investment projects worth 2.5 billion manats," Mammadov said.

All industrial parks in Azerbaijan operate under the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park CJSC. The country has five industrial parks - the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Balakhani Industrial Park, Garadagh Industrial Park, Mingachevir Industrial Park and Pirallahi Industrial Park.

