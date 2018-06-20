GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

GM Uzbekistan JSC sold more than 5,180 Ravon cars in Russia in January-May 2018, which is 40 percent more compared to the same period of 2017, the Automobile Manufacturers Committee of the Association of European Businesses said June 20.

Sales volume of the company decreased to 508 cars in May 2018, which is 58 percent less compared to May 2017.

Share of GM Uzbekistan in the Russian car market reached 0.7 percent in January-May 2018 compared to 0.6 percent in January-May 2017.

At the end of May 2018, GM Uzbekistan ranked 28th in car sale volume in Russia. None of the company's car models were included in the top-25 bestselling cars during that period.

In January-May 2018, 64,190 cars were produced in Uzbekistan, which is 22.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2017.

