Azerbaijan eyes to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions (UPDATE)

20 September 2018 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2018.

He said this can be achieved using new technologies that make it possible to make production more environment friendly.

“By 2030, we plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent, compared to 1990,” Babayev said. “Today, the main strategy in our oil policy is to minimize the impact on the environment by channeling a part of the oil revenues to the creation of environmentally friendly production. The implementation of this strategy has allowed us to significantly improve the ecological state of the Absheron Peninsula.”

The minister noted that work continues in Azerbaijan to improve the environmental condition of various enterprises.

“However, only the joint work of all interested sides can help us reduce emission of harmful substances and shift all our enterprises to ecologically clean production,” he added. It is also necessary to cooperate with major consortiums operating in Azerbaijan, as well as with neighboring countries. In this direction, the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is very important, and it will allow us to work together on the environmental safety of the Caspian Sea.”

