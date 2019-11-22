Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan considers Switzerland as one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan on the European continent, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tokayev made the statement during negotiations with President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, held in the narrow format.

The bilateral talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the “Akorda” Presidential palace. After the national anthems of the two countries were played, the Head of the Honor guard company gave a welcome report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

The Heads of state made viewed the guard of Honor, and then proceeded to the “Eastern hall” for the meeting in the narrow format.

“We have a tradition of good cooperation in all spheres, especially in the economic sphere. Switzerland is one of the main trading partners and investors of Kazakhstan’s economy,” Tokayev stressed.

He also emphasized that the arrival of representatives of the Swiss business delegation together with the president will give a broader meaning for this visit.

In turn, Ueli Maurer thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and stressed that his country considers Kazakhstan as a very important partner.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your political support. Our goals and ideals are close. As for economic relations, they have shown growth in recent years. I believe that the exchange of visits will contribute to the further strengthening of our ties,” Maurer noted.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news