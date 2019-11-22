Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe

22 November 2019 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan considers Switzerland as one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan on the European continent, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tokayev made the statement during negotiations with President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, held in the narrow format.

The bilateral talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the “Akorda” Presidential palace. After the national anthems of the two countries were played, the Head of the Honor guard company gave a welcome report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

The Heads of state made viewed the guard of Honor, and then proceeded to the “Eastern hall” for the meeting in the narrow format.

“We have a tradition of good cooperation in all spheres, especially in the economic sphere. Switzerland is one of the main trading partners and investors of Kazakhstan’s economy,” Tokayev stressed.

He also emphasized that the arrival of representatives of the Swiss business delegation together with the president will give a broader meaning for this visit.

In turn, Ueli Maurer thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and stressed that his country considers Kazakhstan as a very important partner.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your political support. Our goals and ideals are close. As for economic relations, they have shown growth in recent years. I believe that the exchange of visits will contribute to the further strengthening of our ties,” Maurer noted.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 13:23
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey
Turkey 12:10
Switzerland eyes joint investment projects in co-op with Kazakhstan
Business 11:59
S&P assigns its credit rating to Kazakhstan’s Freedom Finance Insurance
Finance 11:21
Kazakhstan’s wells drilling and maintenance company to buy pumps via tender
Tenders 09:44
Kazakhstan, US agree on Central Asia regional energy market creation
Oil&Gas 21 November 19:01
Latest
Turkey increases export of steel and cement to Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:43
Azerbaijan’s major insurance company exceeds forecast on premiums by 7%
Finance 13:42
Energy minister: US always renders support for Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives
Oil&Gas 13:38
Snam expects net profit up to around 1,100 million euros in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:30
Global Terrorism Index: Uzbekistan one of safest countries in the world
Business 13:23
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 13:23
Uzbekistan reduces natural gas production
Oil&Gas 13:12
EY Azerbaijan updates clients in Baku on IFRS changes (PHOTO)
Society 13:05
Uzbekistan’s aluminum company to increase production in 2020
Business 12:51