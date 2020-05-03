Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc has applied for a licence to supply electricity in the United Kingdom, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The purpose of the licence may be to introduce the company's "Autobidder" platform, the report said, citing a company source. The application does not make clear why Tesla has applied for the licence, The Telegraph reported.

Having built a significant battery business in recent years, the carmaker is now preparing to enter the British market with its technology, the paper said, citing industry sources.