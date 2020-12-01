World Bank helps Georgia to purchase equipment in its fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 40 -45 percent of COVID equipment was purchased with the funds allocated by the World Bank (WB), said Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Tikaradze has noted that the decision to purchase various machinery or equipment is made in consultation with international organizations.

"Ambulance bikes have not been purchased for this stage, but all ongoing projects have been agreed with the World Bank. Concrete decisions are made only after consultation with the World Bank and international organizations. As for the purchases - up to 40 percent -45 percent is completed, the rest of the process is still ongoing," said Tikaradze.

Tikaradze says that the agency has purchased 900 oxygen concentrators and COVID hotels will be equipped with them.

Georgia has reported 3,759 new cases of coronavirus, 3,574 recoveries, and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours.

As reported, some 20,454 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

