Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was open to discussing a merger of his start-up electric carmaker with a rival, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Speaking at an Axel Springer event in Berlin, Musk was asked whether he would consider buying a rival carmaker given that Tesla’s market value of more than $500 billion would make it easy to launch a takeover bid.
“We are definitely not going to launch a hostile takeover. If somebody said it would be a good idea to merge with Tesla, we would have this conversation,” he said.
Latest
Equal number of Russian, Turkish personnel to work in center to control ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Delivery process of logistic support assets for peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Return of Lachin district by Azerbaijan has not only important political, but also economic significance - Georgian expert
Azerbaijanis in Switzerland protest against 'Le Temps' newspaper of succumbing to Armenian provocation
Give city of Marseille to Armenians, change its name, create second state for them there - President Aliyev to French Senate
AzerTelecom’s digital infrastructure project along bottom of Caspian Sea discussed at “Turkmentel 2020” conference (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan establishing connection with its integral part, Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan connects with Turkey - President Aliyev
I wonder what conditions Pashinyan can put forward today and who he can put forward those seven conditions to - President Aliyev