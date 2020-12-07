Azerbaijan to host investment forum summing up 2020 results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

Trend:

The 10th International Caspian Energy Investment Forum and 5th International Caspian Business Award 2020 prize awarding ceremony will be held on December 23 this year, Trend reports citing the Caspian Energy Club.

Earlier, the ceremony was postponed from Dec.16 to Dec.23 due to technical reasons.

“The prize will be awarded to the companies which made a special contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic to the development of the economy of Azerbaijan and the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea region,” the source said.

The forum participants, including representatives of the Azerbaijani government’s economic bloc, will discuss the economic achievements of the country for 2020, stressed the source.

In the course of discussions, special attention will be given to the restoration and development of the liberated districts of Azerbaijan.

The forum provides additional opportunities for participants to chat and establish new business contacts in parallel with a speech delivery of speakers. Participation for companies that do not have a representative office in the Republic of Azerbaijan is free if they get registered before December 18 (registration for participation in the forum: http://caspianenergy.club)

Caspian Energy Club, bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002. As an active participant in the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B, and B2C dialogues.

The Energy Club is an international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.