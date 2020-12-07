Georgian TBC Capital predicts inflation rate in country

Business 7 December 2020 20:43 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian TBC Capital predicts inflation rate in country
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation holds discussions on draft business plan and budget for 2021
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation holds discussions on draft business plan and budget for 2021
Azerbaijan’s import of ships up
Azerbaijan’s import of ships up
Baku Metro CJSC signs tender contract
Baku Metro CJSC signs tender contract
Latest
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation holds discussions on draft business plan and budget for 2021 Business 20:57
Azerbaijan’s import of ships up Business 20:57
Azerbaijan reveals data on civilian casualties, following recent Armenia's aggression Politics 20:56
Baku Metro CJSC signs tender contract Business 20:56
Georgia reveals volume of exported hazelnuts Business 20:55
ADB approves funds to support Georgia’s ongoing response to coronavirus Finance 20:55
Russian Bank to provide Uzbekistan with Belarusian mining dump trucks Transport 20:54
French Proparco talks about projects implemented in Georgia Business 20:54
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 20:53
Georgian Noxtton company expands its activity in UK Business 20:53
New housing purchase prices surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 20:47
Import of crude oil from Azerbaijan to Georgia decreases Oil&Gas 20:47
Tbilisi Transport Company announces tender to complete Mtatsminda-Rustaveli ropeway Transport 20:46
Export of persimmons up in Georgia Business 20:45
Georgian StateElectrosystem improves financial performance Economy 20:44
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy chlorine Tenders 20:43
Georgian TBC Capital predicts inflation rate in country Business 20:43
Indian Navy day 2020: Focus on safeguarding sea lanes to boost trade Other News 20:33
Migrant labourer''s son from Bihar village wins gold medal at IIT, Roorkee Other News 20:31
Azerbaijan records growth in number of e-signature owners ICT 20:16
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 8 Oil&Gas 20:14
Kazakhstan to twofold decrease number of flights to Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic Kazakhstan 20:14
Difficult to believe that people used to live in Aghdam city - Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Politics 19:47
Relations between Italy, Azerbaijan developing very rapidly - President Aliyev Politics 19:40
TAP project launch will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:37
Strike with ballistic missiles from terrory of Armenia was deliberately aimed at civilians at night - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:35
We have agreed to establish Italian-Azerbaijani University - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:30
Azerbaijan invited companies from countries to take part in large-scale construction work - President Aliyev Politics 18:25
Karabakh war showed who real friends of Azerbaijan are - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:18
Azerbaijan, Italy close friends and strategic partners - Speaker of parliament (PHOTO) Politics 18:00
Azerbaijan confirms 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, 1,781 recoveries Society 17:55
Al Karam Textile Mills signs six-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc. Arab World 17:24
Iran – Qatar ties at high level - spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Business 17:18
Belarusian refinery to get more batches of Azeri Light Oil&Gas 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:12
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict just coming out of hot phase - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:11
Baku Stock Exchange reveals data on corporate securities transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 17:09
Azerbaijan's Azersu allocates funds to improve water supply Business 17:05
CAREC countries endorse new long-term tourism dev't, gender strategies Finance 17:03
Uzbekistan to establish Winemaking Development Fund Uzbekistan 17:02
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 17:00
Kazakhstan’s oil extraction forecast to increase year-on-year in 2022 Oil&Gas 16:54
Azerbaijan to host investment forum summing up 2020 results Business 16:49
Azerbaijan increases exports of coffee and tea Business 16:48
Volume of loan portfolio of industrial, manufacturing sector increases in Azerbaijan Finance 16:44
Turkmenistan performs well in business, trade in 2020 – Brand Finance Business 16:44
Azerbaijan Insurers Association starts to co-op with Turkish Insurance Union Finance 16:37
Prices to rise on confectionery in Georgia Business 16:36
French Alstom to consider modernization of signaling on railway section in Kazakhstan Transport 16:35
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan experiences rapid development of ICT technologies - State Statistical Committee ICT 16:26
Two fishing companies expand with the support of Produce in Georgia agency Business 16:26
Uzbekistan’s 2020 expenses for social support significantly exceed approved parameters Finance 16:26
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reconstructs highways in Quba district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 16:18
About 40,000 medical workers quarantined due to coronavirus pandemic in Iran Society 16:17
Georgia sees significant increase in apple export Business 16:03
Azerbaijan plans to start production of Virginia tobacco in 2021 Business 16:00
OPEC+ decision allows maximum flexibility, but also means more uncertainty – IHS Markit Oil&Gas 15:54
World Bank implementing new railway project in Azerbaijan Finance 15:48
Azerbaijan to discuss cancellation of curfew Politics 15:47
Azerbaijan, Russia to hold forum on trade, economic co-op Business 15:46
Kazakh Akhtobe region starts construction of gas turbine plant Oil&Gas 15:42
Polish investors interested in production of solar panels in several regions of Georgia Oil&Gas 15:42
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for repair services Tenders 15:41
Iran reveals data on manufacturing of several industrial products Business 15:37
Iranian government to consider Parliament's plan Politics 15:34
Azerbaijan’s oil production to drop to 635,000 b/d in 2022 – JP Morgan’s view Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan's Innovation Center inks contract on technical support services ICT 15:17
USAID, Produce in Georgia agency launch two-year partnership to facilitate FDI Business 15:15
Georgia sees decrease in newly issued mortgages Business 15:02
Georgia to continue contract with Hogan Lovells on Khudoni HPP construction Oil&Gas 14:59
Turkmenistan plans to export significant part of gas chemical plant’s products Oil&Gas 14:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Vice-President of Italian Chamber of Deputies (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:52
JP Morgan’s estimates on Azerbaijan’s 2021 crude oil output Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 7 Society 14:40
ATM services launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories Economy 14:36
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 14:31
France will continue to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - French ambassador Politics 14:29
Iran’s oil extraction potential from North Yaran oil field increases Oil&Gas 14:29
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to increase oil output in Q4 2020 Oil&Gas 14:26
Kazakhstan’s Kazchrome to pay 3Q2020 dividends to its shareholders Business 14:21
Iran's position over nuclear deal - unchangeable - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nuclear Program 14:17
Oil falls on surging virus cases and U.S.-China tensions Oil&Gas 13:58
Banks' supply notably exceeds demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's deposit auction Finance 13:48
Kazakhstan extends COVID-19-related quarantine restrictions at Tengiz oil-gas field Oil&Gas 13:35
Turkmenistan shares data on oil transit through Russia Oil&Gas 13:19
Uzbek currency rates for December 7 Finance 13:16
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry resumed service in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 13:10
Iran to launch electricity and water facilities Oil&Gas 13:09
Uzbekistan considers joint production of vaccine against coronavirus with Russia Business 13:06
EXPRO completes equipment maintenance for restart of Shah Deniz operations Oil&Gas 12:55
Georgia reports 2,501 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:49
Kazakh Shymkent city creating industrial zones Business 12:49
Volume of rice produced in Iran announced Business 12:35
SOCAR Energy Switzerland opens 200th petrol station Oil&Gas 12:31
Shell to offer its best practices to support oil&gas engineering dev't in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:24
Turkmenistan signs document approving development program Business 12:15
Uzbekistan’s external debt projected to continue to grow rapidly Finance 12:14
OPEC+ to start scaling up production from Jan’22 Oil&Gas 12:12
US aims to help Georgian doctors to manage COVID-19 pandemic Georgia 12:01
Azerbaijani FM to visit Iran Politics 11:56
All news