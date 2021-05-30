Kazakhstan's exports to Bulgaria plummet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria amounted to $5.2 million from January through February 2021, compared to $79.3 million during the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Bulgaria in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 0.04 percent during the reporting period, compared to 0.6 percent during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export to Bulgaria amounted to $1.8 million from January through February 2021, compared to $74.8 million during the same period of 2020.

Bulgaria’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 0.02 percent during the reporting period of 2021, compared to 0.8 percent during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Bulgaria amounted to nearly $3.3 million over the reporting period, compared to $4.5 million during the same period of 2020.

Bulgaria’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s imports amounted to 0.07 percent during the reporting period of 2021, compared to 0.09 percent during the same period of 2020.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $11.8 billion from January through February 2021, which indicates a decrease from $14.2 billion during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $7.08 billion during the reporting period of 2021 ($9.4 billion in the same period of 2020), whereas imports amounted to $4.7 billion ($4.8 billion in 2020).

During the reporting period, the main articles of Kazakhstan- Bulgaria trade turnover were food products, agricultural products, as well as products of the chemical industry.

