Volume of remittances exceeds foreign direct investment in Georgia - NBG

Business 2 September 2021 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of remittances exceeds foreign direct investment in Georgia - NBG
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms
USAID to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
USAID to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:02
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op Business 18:00
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms Business 18:00
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 17:57
USAID to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic Business 17:56
Nizami Ganjavi’s views on women come across as holistic philosophical system – Azerbaijani MP Politics 17:54
Azerbaijan eases procedures of using financial support mechanisms for entrepreneurs Business 17:49
Azerbaijan sees increase in share of business loans in client portfolio of local banks Finance 17:45
Armenians caused destruction to Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Bosnian journalist Politics 17:40
One more company in Turkey banned from participating in BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 17:37
Georgian winemakers to receive significant funds for sale of grapes Business 17:31
Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 104.6 thsd people Kyrgyzstan 17:29
Azerbaijani Education Ministry to disclose decision about lessons soon Society 17:29
Israel's Delek finalises sale of Tamar gas stake to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Israel 17:23
Sea Cup competition participants perform artillery shooting at aerial target (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17:23
Russia fully increases production in August under OPEC+ deal Russia 17:18
Georgia unveils import, export volumes of citrus fruits Business 17:15
Volume of remittances exceeds foreign direct investment in Georgia - NBG Business 17:12
BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030 Europe 17:12
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Taneco may start joint production of tires Business 17:12
Armenia's claims about "POWs" not accepted in int'l arena - Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 17:06
Azerbaijan works out new draft law on food safety Economy 17:05
Azerbaijani ministry controls issue of checking COVID passports at entrance to gyms Society 17:05
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, layoffs at 24-year low US 17:00
Turkmenistan’s oil products import from Germany revealed Oil&Gas 16:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Iran Politics 16:35
IDB to launch of a full-fledged representative office in Uzbekistan Business 16:34
Azerbaijan to give subsidies for sowing with agricultural insurance Economy 15:54
India to participate in military exercise in Russia Other News 15:50
Renewables not enough to reach EU’s climate, energy ambitions Oil&Gas 15:42
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan names share of corporate credits in loan portfolio Finance 15:40
India’s Forex reserves to spurt sharply this week Other News 15:38
India invited to EU foreign ministers' meet, discussion on Afghanistan on cards Other News 15:37
Azerbaijani police major talks returning to home in de-occupied Kalbajar Society 15:37
Kazakh Energy Minister talks progress on major gas projects Oil&Gas 15:34
INS Savitri to deliver medical supplies to Bangladesh Other News 15:33
Average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan makes USD 229.5 Kyrgyzstan 15:33
Gas sector cannot continue business as usual, says Eurogas Oil&Gas 15:32
Tesla recalls cars in Israel due to air-conditioner fault US 15:31
Irish data privacy watchdog fines WhatsApp 225 mln euros Europe 15:30
Ukrainian Bees Airline begins flights to Uzbekistan Transport 15:24
New Development Bank admits UAE, Uruguay, Bangladesh Arab World 15:15
IsDB Institute and World Bank Launch Reference Guide on Islamic Finance for Infrastructure PPP Projects Arab World 15:03
Development of renewable energy sources among priorities of Kazakh Energy Ministry Oil&Gas 14:58
Uzbek President proposes creation of new trading and economic space Business 14:50
Turkey's Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day marked at joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 14:45
Delay in oil demand recovery to put downward pressure on prices – Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 14:40
Azerbaijani, Turkish servicemen begin joint training exercises in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:36
IDB, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan sign agreement to establish economic empowerment fund Business 14:34
Kazakhstan to work out new dev't approaches for peaceful nuclear, hydrogen energy Oil&Gas 14:33
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 14:25
Azerbaijani team reaches final of Tank Biathlon competition in Moscow Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan’s exports to Portugal up from January through July 2021 Economy 13:53
Terrible to see what war can do to ordinary people and ordinary places - reporter from North Macedonia Politics 13:50
SOCAR’s energy consumption drops slightly Oil&Gas 13:45
Qatar Airways to begin direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty Transport 13:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 2 Society 13:35
Reliability of Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub platforms based on international solutions - DTH Economy 13:35
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holding online conference on Nizami Ganjavi 880 Anniversary: His Contribution to the World Heritage - LIVE Politics 13:31
Uzbekneftegaz share data on projects carried out on Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex Oil&Gas 13:30
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Anzali and Astara ports up Transport 13:28
Azerbaijan records decline in foreign currency demand of local banks Finance 13:27
Azerbaijan's Expressbank faced pressures on profit, capital in 2020 - Fitch Ratings Finance 13:18
VTB Bank's Azerbaijani affiliate looks to increase share of online loan approval by 2022 Finance 13:17
Tatneft, Uzbekneftegaz intend to implement low-tonnage petrochemical projects Oil&Gas 13:15
Kazakhstan to take measures on raising wages - minister Kazakhstan 13:15
Uzbekistan's Uz-Kor Gas Chemicals opens tender for transportation of sodium hydroxide Tenders 13:12
Iran's Sirik Power Plant projects to receive letter of credit Oil&Gas 13:11
IMF assists Uzbekistan in preparing medium-term fiscal strategy (Exclusive) Finance 13:05
Putin to participate in G20 summit in Afghanistan, if it takes place — Kremlin spokesman Russia 13:00
New NATO Special Rep for Caucasus and Central Asia takes office Politics 12:57
Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to define electricity supply methods between EAEU, Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 12:55
Egypt's GDP growth at 7.7% in Q4 2020-21 Arab World 12:53
Eurostat reveals Turkmenistan’s export of oil products to Romania for 1H2021 Oil&Gas 12:53
Israel opens Chinese-operated port in Haifa to boost regional trade links Israel 12:51
Total revenue of Georgian banks up in 7M2021 Business 12:51
Azerbaijani state agency talks roads under construction in Karabakh, East Zangezur Society 12:40
Iran's NISOC declares amount of savings regarding de-emulsifier consumption Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Latvia in 7M2021 Turkey 12:37
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.2 Georgia 12:32
Indian Embassy organised webinar on Wellness Tourism to India (PHOTO) Other News 12:30
Citizens in Azerbaijan can present COVID passports, immunity certificates online Society 12:27
Turkish Energy Ministry bans local engineering company from BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 12:26
Volume of foreign currency sold by Azerbaijani State Oil Fund up in August 2021 Finance 12:24
Iran increases exports to Iraq Business 12:22
Ambassador Sharp talks UK's help in de-mining Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:21
Solar, wind energy to dominate power systems within few decades Oil&Gas 12:15
Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million Europe 12:03
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:03
Russian company talks about work carried out at Syrdarya TPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:01
Indian EAM speaks to British counterpart Raab on situation in Afghanistan Other News 11:46
Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement on captives, hostages, persons missing due to Armenian aggression Politics 11:46
Armenia still showing unpreparedness for neighborhood policy - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:33
Iran shares data on its exports from Kashan County Business 11:32
Prices on food, services continue to rise in Kazakhstan Business 11:31
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 2 Uzbekistan 11:30
Kazakhstan reports jump in non-cash payments country-wide Business 11:28
Europe to see most dramatic reduction in gas production Oil&Gas 11:27
Fox wins Israel franchise for Flying Tiger Copenhagen Israel 11:15
Russia, South Korea considering projects on hydrogen transport Russia 11:05
All news