FM names main direction of Azerbaijan-Qatar partnership (PHOTO)

Trade and investment cooperation is one of the main directions of the Azerbaijani-Qatari partnership, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark at a meeting with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

“There are active business ties between the business circles of the two countries. Businessmen cooperate in various spheres of the economy, a number of Azerbaijani products are sold in trade networks of Qatar,” Jabbarov said.

“The creation of an Azerbaijani trading house in Qatar, the organization of the Investment Roadshow event, the exchange of information on export potential will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral trade and economic partnership,” the Azerbaijani FM added.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi is on a working visit to Baku, and a number of cooperation issues were discussed in detail within the next round of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

