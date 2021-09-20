TAP wins Gas Project of Year at Gastech Awards 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was named the winner in the “Gas, LNG, or Hydrogen Project of the Year” category at the Gastech Awards 2021 ceremony, which took place in Dubai, on 20 September, Trend reports with reference to TAP AG consortium.

Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to receive this important award and I would like to wholeheartedly thank our shareholders and teams, our contractors and suppliers, and everyone else involved in the project for their dedication and contribution to the successful completion, on time and on budget and with a world-class safety track record. I also want to thank the authorities in our host countries and at European level for their support during the project development and construction.”

“We went the extra mile in making TAP a reality and becoming a reliable and sustainable TSO. This award underlines, once again, our commitment to safety, excellence and best practice when it comes to planning and implementing the project, cooperation with partners and stakeholders, social and environmental investments and delivering the project on target. This resulted in supplying Europe with a new source of energy, which will contribute to the sustainable transition for years to come,” Schieppati added.

Accepting the award, Marija Savova, TAP Head of Commercial, said: “I am sincerely delighted to receive this award on behalf of TAP. It is another recognition for the many hours of hard work, meticulous planning, the highest safety standards, world-class engineering, and a commitment to protecting the environment and communities living near the pipeline – all these elements came together seamlessly. We are very proud of this result and look forward to working with the same dedication and commitment in the future.”

The annual Gastech Awards – organised on the eve of the global Gastech conference – celebrate outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals in the gas sector.

The Gas, LNG, or Hydrogen Project of the Year category recognises a world class project that demonstrates excellence in several categories, including delivery on budget, on or ahead of schedule, underpinned by robust CSR and HSE practices, and in accordance with excellent levels of governance and stakeholder cooperation.