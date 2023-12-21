Russia's Tinkoff Business launches currency transfers to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Tinkoff Business has launched currency transfers to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports via the bank.

Business clients can make incoming and outgoing payments in Azerbaijani manat (AZN), Belarusian rubles (BYN), Brazilian real (BRL), Kyrgyz soms (KGS) and Tajik somoni (TJS). Now Russian companies can send payments to business partners in the new national currencies and not lose interest due to double conversion.

In addition, Tinkoff Business clients can now make foreign currency payments in yuan to China and 33 other destinations, as well as to India in Indian rupees, to Armenia in Armenian drams, to Kazakhstan in Kazakh tenge, and to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in US dollars.

Tinkoff, one of the world’s largest and most profitable independent digital banks, is part of London-listed TCS Group Holding PLC, Russia’s digital provider of financial and lifestyle services. Tinkoff Business serves the needs of SMEs and large businesses.