IEA talks further growth in oil prices

12 September 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The International Energy Agency (IEA) doesn’t rule out further growth in oil prices until the end of the year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

He said the growth of global demand for oil, decline in the oil industry of Venezuela and the situation in the Middle East will remain the main factors.

If other producers don’t decide to increase production, it is possible to predict the continuation of the growth trend before the end of the year, said Birol.

Story still developing

