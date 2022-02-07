Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $95.39 per barrel, having grown by $3.01 (3.25 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.3 per barrel, while the minimum price - $94.2.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $94.46 per barrel last week, up by $2.94 (3.21 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.39 per barrel, while the minimum price - $92.72.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.69 per barrel last week, which is $1.52 (1.74 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.37 per barrel, while the minimum price - $86.36.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $93.77 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.15 (3.47 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $97.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $91.94.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Jan. 31, 2022
|
Feb. 1, 2022
|
Feb. 2, 2022
|
Feb. 3, 2022
|
Feb. 4, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$94.2
|
$94.74
|
$93.65
|
$95.07
|
$99.3
|
$95.39
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$93.25
|
$93.8
|
$92.72
|
$94.16
|
$98.39
|
$94.46
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$88.23
|
$88.68
|
$86.36
|
$87.81
|
$92.37
|
$88.69
|
Brent Dated
|
$92.52
|
$93.27
|
$91.94
|
$93.46
|
$97.66
|
$93.77
