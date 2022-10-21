Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.85 on October 20 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.12 per barrel, Trend reports on October 21 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 20 amounted to $94.15 per barrel, up by $2.84 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.31 per barrel on October 20, growing by $2.82 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.75 compared to the previous price and made up $92.69 per barrel.