Azerbaijan reveals data on production and export of hydrocarbons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Production of crude oil along with condensate in Azerbaijan amounted to 27.6 million tons from January through November 2023, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy of the Republic Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He said oil exports along with condensate for 11 months of 2023 amounted to 23.1 million tons.

Azerbaijan produced 44 billion cubic meters of gas from January through November 2023 (an increase of 3.6 percent compared to same period last year), of which 22.05 billion cubic meters were exported.

From the exported volume of gas, 10.85 billion cubic meters were delivered to the European market, 8.7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

