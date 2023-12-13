Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan increases gas exports - energy minister

Oil&Gas Materials 13 December 2023 12:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan exported 22.05 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through November 2023, which is 9 percent more than the indicator of the same period of 2022, said Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, 10.85 billion cubic meters were exported to Europe, 8.7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, including 5.1 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

