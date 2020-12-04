Central Bank of Azerbaijan eyes to raise funds on Bloomberg trading platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction for banks on December 7, 2020, to attract 100 million manat ($58.8 million) for a period of 14 days, Trend reports citing the CBA.

This amount may increase compared to the amount declared at the auction by no more than 20 percent.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform in the format of a hybrid auction from 11:00 to 11:15 GMT+4. The interest rate corridor on the funds to be raised at the auction on November 30 was set within the range of 6.01 - 6.49 percent.

At a deposit auction on November 30, 2020, the Central Bank attracted 200 million manat ($117.6 million).

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has started to hold deposit auctions since June 2016.

