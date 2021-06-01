Azerbaijan sees increase in precious metals prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on June 1 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 7.31 manat or $4.3 (0.23 percent), amounting to 3,250.6295 manat or $1,912, and an ounce of silver - by 0.2888 manat or 17 cents (0.61 percent) - to 47.9884 manat or $28.22. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 7.565 manat or $4.45 (0.37 percent) and amounted to 2,030.072 manat or $1,194, and per ounce of palladium - by 33.371 manat or $19.63 (0.69 percent) - up to 4,857.716 manat or $28.57.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 245.0295 manat or $144.1 (8.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.8936 manat or $2.29 (8.8 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 19.023 manat or $11.2 (0.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 182.563 manat or $107.4 (3.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 289.1275 manat or $170 (9.8 percent), silver - by 16.8964 manat or $9.93 (54.3 percent), platinum - by 592.7475 manat or $348.6 (41.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,518.457 manat or $893.2 (45.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 1, 2021 3,250.6295 47.9884 2,030.072 4,857.716 May 31, 2021 3,243.3195 47.6996 2,022.507 4,824.345 May 1, 2021 3,005.6 44.0948 2,049.095 5,040.279 June 1, 2020 2,961.502 31.092 1,437.3245 3,339.259 Change in a day: in man. 7.31 0.2888 7.565 33.371 in % 0.23 0.61 0.37 0.69 Change in a month in man. 245.0295 3.8936 -19.023 -182.563 in % 8.2 8.8 -0.9 -3.6 Change in a year in man. 289.1275 16.8964 592.7475 1518.457 in % 9.8 54.3 41.2 45.5

