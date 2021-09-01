Iranian currency rates for September 1

Finance 1 September 2021 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sep. 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to August 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,554 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 1

Iranian rial on August 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,736

57,776

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,838

45,797

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,865

4,872

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,830

4,850

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,664

6,663

1 Indian rupee

INR

576

574

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,680

139,636

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,169

25,357

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,163

38,215

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,400

5,394

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,254

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,254

33,317

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,571

29,402

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,896

2,869

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,048

5,010

1 Russian ruble

RUB

574

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,688

30,634

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,211

31,230

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,284

49,266

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,108

2,103

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,804

35,679

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,296

9,290

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,501

6,495

100 Thai baths

THB

130,159

129,379

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,103

10,103

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,254

36,021

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,554

49,540

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,851

9,829

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,506

13,484

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,947

2,926

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,799

16,758

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,640

84,361

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,687

3,683

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,893 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,394 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,024 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.



