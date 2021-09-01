Iranian currency rates for September 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sep. 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to August 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,554 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 1 Iranian rial on August 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,736 57,776 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,838 45,797 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,865 4,872 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,830 4,850 1 Danish krone DKK 6,664 6,663 1 Indian rupee INR 576 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,680 139,636 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,169 25,357 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,163 38,215 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,254 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,254 33,317 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,571 29,402 1 South African rand ZAR 2,896 2,869 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,048 5,010 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,688 30,634 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,211 31,230 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,284 49,266 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,108 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,804 35,679 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,296 9,290 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,495 100 Thai baths THB 130,159 129,379 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,103 10,103 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,254 36,021 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,554 49,540 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,851 9,829 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,484 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,947 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,799 16,758 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,640 84,361 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,683 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,893 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,394 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,024 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

