Azerbaijan to set example for other oil, gas nations - COP29 president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan will become an example for other oil and gas countries, President of COP29 (29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) Mukhtar Babayev said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

According to him, there are concerns about how Azerbaijan, as an oil and gas country, will advance the climate agenda.

“A new opportunity will arise in connection with the green growth projects being implemented and carried out by Azerbaijan,” he emphasized.

Will be updated