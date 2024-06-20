Preparations for COP29 progressing on schedule - chief negotiator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Despite the limited time to prepare for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), all the work done is on schedule, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 chief negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev told reporters on the sidelines of the forum of the youth organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports.

"Our utmost difficulty in preparing for COP29 is that we have rather little time. But if we divide the preparation phase into pre-session and post-session periods, we see that everything is going as planned. Our plans and roadmap for the next stages are ready, and we are on track," he emphasized.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

