BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani military personnel, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"Today, the heroic warriors of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, celebrating its 106th anniversary, watched with great enthusiasm the match against the Czech Republic, where our football team won with a score of 2:1. Thank you, Azerbaijan, thank you, lions of Karabakh. We are always together!" - the ministry said.