Iran faces day of silence ahead of extraordinary presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The candidates' campaigning for the extraordinary presidential election to be held on June 28 has ended in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the law "On Elections" in Iran, 24 hours before the elections are considered a "day of silence".

The campaigning for presidential candidates began on June 9.

The presidential elections will start on June 28 at 08:00 in Iran.

Five candidates will fight for the post of president.

To note, the helicopter flying from Khudaferin to Tabriz with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Al Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati crashed on May 19.

The Iranian President and the entire delegation accompanying him were dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel