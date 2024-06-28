Peace achievement between Azerbaijan, Armenia is two-way street - university rector (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' analytical video project, Trend reports.

The program welcomed the Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art, Jeyran Mahmudova, as an invited guest.

Speaking about the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, she noted that achieving peace through contacts between artists is a two-way street.

“The good will of Azerbaijan and the cultural figures of our country alone are not enough here. The intelligentsia of Armenia should have good will and understanding. Their thoughts, as well as the thoughts of representatives of our people, should be directed towards peace.

We are doomed to live in the neighborhood. Therefore, we need to get along with each other. There must be a sincere understanding of this issue,” she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel