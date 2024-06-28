Azerbaijan tallies number of families to be resettled in Khojaly, Karkijahan, Malibeyli, and Umudlu by year's end

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. It is planned to resettle 228 families in Khojaly City, Karkijahan, Malibeyli village, and Umudlu village of Aghdara district by the end of the current year, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together", Trend reports.

According to him, active work is being done to restore and develop the territories liberated from occupation; special attention is paid to the creation of new jobs, the development of social infrastructure, and the attraction of investors.

Yusubov mentioned that many projects are planned to be implemented in the liberated territories in various spheres, including industry, agriculture, tourism, and construction. These measures are aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and improving the quality of life of the local population.

Yusubov also stressed that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure favorable conditions for business and investment.

