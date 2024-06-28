Iran's acting FM casts his vote in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has taken part in voting in Iran's extraordinary presidential election today, Trend reports.

He cast his vote at a polling station set up in the Foreign Ministry building in Tehran.

Iran is holding an extraordinary presidential election today. Voting began at 08:00 local time and will continue for 10 hours. If the Ministry of Interior sees fit, they can stretch the voting time.

Four candidates are vying for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

For this election, a whopping 58,640 constituencies have been set up within the country, while a mere 344 have been established outside the country. A total of 61,452,321 voters are eligible to rock the vote.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

