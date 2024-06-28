Nine projects approved in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park in first half of 2024 - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A total of 9 projects with a total investment volume of 68 million manat ($39.9 million) in Aghdam Industrial Park and 6 projects with a total investment volume of 42.7 million manat ($25.1 million) in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park were approved during the first half of 2024, the chairman of the board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

According to him, despite its recent establishment, Aghdam Industrial Park is already the second largest in the country after Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in terms of the number of residents. More than half of the total area of the park has already been transferred for use by residents.

"To date, in Aghdam Industrial Park, 25 business entities with total investments of more than 216 million manat ($126.9 million) have received the status of residents, and 6 entrepreneurs have received the status of non-residents. The residents have invested over 35 million manat ($20.5 million) in the park, creating about 300 permanent jobs. It is planned to create more than 2,000 workplaces in the park in the future. There are now 10 residents and 2 non-residents in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park. Investors plan to invest more than 83.4 million manat ($49 million) in the park and create more than 700 jobs. To date, more than 14 million manat ($8.2 million) have been invested in the park, and more than 20 jobs have been created," he said.

