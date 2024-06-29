Kyrgyzstan begins construction of small HPP on Orto-Tokoy reservoir

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 29. The construction of a small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) has begun on the Orto-Tokoy reservoir in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The ceremony for laying the foundation stone for the small HPP was attended by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of Kyrgyzstan's Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov.

"Today we laid the foundation stone for the construction of a small HPP at the Orto-Tokoy Reservoir, which in the future will provide electricity to more than 14,000 consumers in the city of Balykchy. We are confidently moving towards energy independence," he said.

Japarov also reminded the recent launch of the Bala-Saruu HPP by President Sadyr Zhaparov and the upcoming construction of a HPP at the Papan Reservoir.

"The national project - Kambarata HPP-1, is progressing rapidly, and a committee consisting of representatives from international organizations and financial institutions has been established. The implementation of these projects will enable Kyrgyzstan to become a major hydroelectric power country," emphasized the Cabinet's chairman.

He also added that the country's economy is maintaining steady growth rates with the active construction of social facilities and residential buildings, as well as road reconstruction.

To note, the capacity of the small HPP on the Orto-Tokoy reservoir will be 21 MW. The project was approved by order of the Cabinet of Ministers as part of the Anti-Crisis Action Plan. The construction of the HPP is planned to be completed within two years.

The contract for the construction of the Orto Tokoy small HPP was signed between the China National Machinery Industry Corporation (CHMC) and Chakan HPP OJSC.

