Azerbaijan creating information system on waste management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. An information system on waste management is being created in Azerbaijan, Advisor to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rustam Hasanov, said during the panel discussion on "Innovations in waste management" held within the framework of the international forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future," Trend reports.

''One of the five priority directions defined in the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" is a clean environment and transformation into a country of "green growth". The plan of measures in connection with the implementation of the Strategy defines the task of improving the record of waste generation, processing, and neutralization and creating a database and electronic information system,'' he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan is responsible for the fulfillment of the assignment. The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation, the Ministry of Health, the State Statistics Committee, and Tamiz Shahar OJSC have been identified as the main participants in the process. The subsystem "Waste Management" will be organized as a subsystem of the Unified Information System of Digital Ecology of the Ministry.

Furthermore, it was noted that the data collected would provide for flexible record-keeping and reporting. The processed data would create new, informed decision-making opportunities for organizations working in that area. It was emphasized that, at the same time, work was underway to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework related to the improvement of the accounting mechanism. It is expected that a new accountability mechanism and reporting forms in this regard will also be approved by the relevant bodies soon.

