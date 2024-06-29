Azerbaijani CEC hosts meeting on upcoming parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The first meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has begun in connection with the extraordinary parliamentary election, Trend reports.

The meeting agenda includes the adoption of the calendar plan of main actions and activities for the preparation and holding of extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament, the setup of an expert group and a working group under the CEC.

The agenda also included a change in the composition of some district election commissions.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

Will be updated