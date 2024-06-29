Azerbaijan reveals launch date for extraordinary parliamentary election campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Pre-election campaign for extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will begin on August 9, Trend reports.

The issue has been reflected in the calendar plan of main actions and activities for the preparation and holding of extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Registered candidates, political parties whose candidates are registered, blocs of political parties, and their authorized representatives must begin pre-election campaigning 23 days before voting day and stop 24 hours before the start of voting.

Additionally, pre-election campaign for the extraordinary parliamentary election will be suspended on August 31 at 08:00 (GMT +4).

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

