Azerbaijani defense minister meets with deputy chairman of Hungarian national assembly (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 29 June 2024 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Hungary, met with the Vice President of the Hungarian National Assembly, Csaba Hende, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting emphasized the special role of the heads of Azerbaijan and Hungary in the development of relations between the countries and that joint cooperation successfully continues in the military sphere, as in all spheres.

The sides also held a wide exchange of views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

