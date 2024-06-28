Azerbaijan to hold early parliamentary election - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation is dissolved. An extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, on June 21, the Parliament of Azerbaijan appealed to the President with a proposal to call early parliamentary elections. The need to reschedule the elections was justified by the fact that in November, when they were originally scheduled, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and other major international events.

On June 24, the President of Azerbaijan requested the Constitutional Court to review whether the dissolution of the parliament complies with the country's Constitution. On Thursday, the Constitutional Court, in a plenary session, confirmed the legality of the President's decision to dissolve the parliament.