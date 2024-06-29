Azerbaijan airs deadline for publishing voter lists over upcoming parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Publication of voter lists in connection with extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will be completed by August 12, Trend reports.

The issue has been reflected in the calendar plan of main actions and activities for the preparation and holding of extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

