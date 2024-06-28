Kazakhstan's Almaty hosts final day of EDB Annual Meeting, Business Forum (PHOTO)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 28. The final day of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has kicked off in Almaty, Trend reports.

This day will feature three panel sessions and a presentation of the study “Water and Sanitation in Central Asia”.

The topics of the sessions will be “The EDB’s Investment Instruments: Results and Prospects”, “Digital Technology and Innovations for Eurasia” and “Eurasian Economic Union: Results and Prospects for the Implementation of Investment Projects”.

The first day of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has wrapped up in Almaty.

The first day featured sessions on "Islamic Finance in Central Asia", "Water, Energy, and Food in Central Asia: Partnerships and Projects for Sustainable Development", and "The Eurasian Transport Network: Potential, Challenges, and Solutions".

Participants discussed the growth of Islamic finance in Central Asia, global trends in Islamic finance and banking, and the coordination of the "water, energy, and food" nexus. They also explored cooperation between multilateral development banks and international organizations to advance the water and energy sectors in Central Asia, promising projects in these areas, transport projects, and key areas for developing the corridor freight base.

On the first day of the event, the participants sealed the deal and put pen to paper on several agreements. The EDB and the Islamic Development Bank Institute shook hands on a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for the growth of Islamic finance in Central Asia. In addition, the EDB sealed a deal with Dar Al Sharia Consulting Company to join forces in the realm of Islamic finance.

Studies titled "Promoting High Environmental and Social Standards in Central Asia: EDB Experience and Lessons Learned" and "The Eurasian Transport Network" were also presented during the event.

Will be updated