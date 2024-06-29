Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currency prices increased and 1 currency price decreased compared to June 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 390,723 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 418,500 rials, while on June 27, one euro was 414,919 rials.

Currency Rial on June 29 Rial on June 27 1 US dollar USD 390,723 388,439 1 British pound GBP 493,762 490,359 1 Swiss franc CHF 434,561 432,888 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,857 36,750 1 Norwegian krone NOK 36,656 36,366 1 Danish krone DKK 56,118 55,625 1 Indian rupee INR 4,687 4,648 1 UAE dirham AED 106,392 105,770 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,273,794 1,265,967 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 140,399 139,499 100 Japanese yens JPY 242,873 241,733 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 50,037 49,744 1 Omani rial OMR 1,014,795 1,008,915 1 Canadian dollar CAD 285,494 283,538 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 238,078 236,062 1 South African rand ZAR 21,431 21,313 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,918 11,818 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,393 4,370 1 Qatari riyal QAR 107,341 106,714 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 29,839 29,656 1 Syrian pound SYP 30 30 1 Australian dollar AUD 260,777 258,239 1 Saudi riyal SAR 104,193 103,584 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,039,157 1,033,082 1 Singapore dollar SGD 288,223 285,855 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 332,491 330,534 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,768 12,714 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 186 185 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 292,800 290,363 1 Libyan dinar LYD 80,197 79,730 1 Chinese yuan CNY 53,766 53,456 100 Thai baths THB 1,063,557 1,051,710 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 82,821 82,423 1,000 South Korean won KRW 283,362 278,971 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 551,090 547,869 1 euro EUR 418,500 414,919 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 82,502 83,709 1 Georgian lari GEL 139,303 137,020 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,895 23,638 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,499 5,497 1 Belarus ruble BYN 119,477 118,788 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 229,706 228,413 100 Philippine pesos PHP 668,396 659,511 1 Tajik somoni TJS 36,604 36,464 1 Turkmen manat TMT 111,525 111,184 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,745 10,695

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 493,468 rials and the price of $1 is 460,716 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 460,755 rials, and the price of $1 was 430,174 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 609,000–612,000 rials, while one euro is about 653,000–656,000 rials.

