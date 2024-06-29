Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 29

Iran Materials 29 June 2024 10:17 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currency prices increased and 1 currency price decreased compared to June 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 390,723 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 418,500 rials, while on June 27, one euro was 414,919 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 29

Rial on June 27

1 US dollar

USD

390,723

388,439

1 British pound

GBP

493,762

490,359

1 Swiss franc

CHF

434,561

432,888

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,857

36,750

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

36,656

36,366

1 Danish krone

DKK

56,118

55,625

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,687

4,648

1 UAE dirham

AED

106,392

105,770

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,273,794

1,265,967

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

140,399

139,499

100 Japanese yens

JPY

242,873

241,733

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

50,037

49,744

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,014,795

1,008,915

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

285,494

283,538

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

238,078

236,062

1 South African rand

ZAR

21,431

21,313

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,918

11,818

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,393

4,370

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

107,341

106,714

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

29,839

29,656

1 Syrian pound

SYP

30

30

1 Australian dollar

AUD

260,777

258,239

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

104,193

103,584

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,039,157

1,033,082

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

288,223

285,855

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

332,491

330,534

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,768

12,714

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

186

185

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

292,800

290,363

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

80,197

79,730

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

53,766

53,456

100 Thai baths

THB

1,063,557

1,051,710

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

82,821

82,423

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

283,362

278,971

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

551,090

547,869

1 euro

EUR

418,500

414,919

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

82,502

83,709

1 Georgian lari

GEL

139,303

137,020

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,895

23,638

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,499

5,497

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

119,477

118,788

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

229,706

228,413

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

668,396

659,511

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

36,604

36,464

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

111,525

111,184

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,745

10,695

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 493,468 rials and the price of $1 is 460,716 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 460,755 rials, and the price of $1 was 430,174 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 609,000–612,000 rials, while one euro is about 653,000–656,000 rials.

