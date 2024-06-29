Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currency prices increased and 1 currency price decreased compared to June 27.
As for CBI, $1 equals 390,723 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 418,500 rials, while on June 27, one euro was 414,919 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 493,468 rials and the price of $1 is 460,716 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 460,755 rials, and the price of $1 was 430,174 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 609,000–612,000 rials, while one euro is about 653,000–656,000 rials.
