Trade turnover between Georgia, Tajikistan declines in 5M2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 30. Trade turnover between Georgia and Tajikistan amounted to $11.948 million from January through May 2024, which is a decrease of 26.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023 ($16.167 million), Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Georgia's exports to Tajikistan totaled $11.752 million during the reported months, a 27 percent decline from $16.131 million recorded in January–May 2023.

Specifically, Georgian reexports to Tajikistan amounted to $9.719 million in the reporting period, declining by 29.2 percent compared to January through May 2023 ($13.723 million).

Tajikistan's exports to Georgia reached $195,740, which is an increase of 5 times compared to $36,030 in January–May 2023.

Trade turnover between the countries amounted to $37.281 million in 2023, which marks a 62 percent increase compared to $22.923 million in 2022. Exports to Tajikistan reached $37.012 million, while imports amounted to $268,630.