Israel committed to Biden's Gaza plan - Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Israel remains committed to the plan proposed by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held there, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

According to him, all the obstacles to the implementation of the plan are created by the Palestinian Hamas movement.

"By combining diplomatic and military pressure, especially the latter, we will return them all - all 120 hostages, living and dead," Netanyahu said.